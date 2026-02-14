Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO) Director Patricia Allen Purchases 15,700 Shares of Stock

Zenas BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) Director Patricia Allen purchased 15,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.85 per share, for a total transaction of $390,145.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 15,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,145. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Zenas BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of ZBIO opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of -1.50. Zenas BioPharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 5.66.

Zenas BioPharma (NASDAQ:ZBIO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.35).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on ZBIO shares. Evercore initiated coverage on Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price target on Zenas BioPharma from $27.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Zenas BioPharma in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zenas BioPharma currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.14.

Institutional Trading of Zenas BioPharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Zenas BioPharma in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Zenas BioPharma during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 213,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,741,000 after acquiring an additional 34,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Zenas BioPharma by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 438,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,914,000 after acquiring an additional 60,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zenas BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,000.

Zenas BioPharma Company Profile

Zenas BioPharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of novel therapies in oncology and infectious diseases. The company’s proprietary platform integrates structure-guided design, computational modeling and high-throughput screening to address challenging protein-protein interactions. Zenas BioPharma is advancing multiple preclinical and clinical-stage candidates aimed at providing new treatment options where current modalities may be limited by efficacy or safety concerns.

Founded in 2021 and headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts, Zenas BioPharma was built to streamline the drug discovery process from target identification through to IND-enabling studies.

