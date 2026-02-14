Zacks Research Downgrades Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) to Hold

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTWO. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $252.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $283.94.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $193.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $241.69. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of -8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.92. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1-year low of $188.56 and a 1-year high of $264.79.

In other news, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.48, for a total transaction of $101,628.72. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $596,270.92. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $42,790.02. Following the sale, the director directly owned 65,781 shares in the company, valued at $15,465,770.91. This trade represents a 0.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 1.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AGF Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 72,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,816,000 after purchasing an additional 18,119 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,024,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,959 shares during the period. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the third quarter valued at about $10,948,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 534,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,757,000 after buying an additional 38,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth about $731,047,000. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software is an American video game publisher headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1993 by Ryan Brant, the company is publicly traded on the NASDAQ under the ticker TTWO and is led by Chairman and CEO Strauss Zelnick. Take-Two operates through distinct publishing labels that manage development, marketing and distribution of interactive entertainment for a global audience.

Take-Two’s publishing portfolio includes Rockstar Games and 2K, as well as the Private Division label, which supports independent and mid-size developers.

