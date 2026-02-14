XPLR Infrastructure, LP $XIFR Shares Sold by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure, LP (NYSE:XIFR – Free Report) by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,215 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 157,272 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in XPLR Infrastructure were worth $1,223,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XIFR. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in shares of XPLR Infrastructure in the third quarter worth about $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in XPLR Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $55,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in XPLR Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on XIFR shares. Mizuho set a $12.00 target price on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XPLR Infrastructure in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce upped their target price on XPLR Infrastructure from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded XPLR Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

XIFR opened at $10.75 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -34.66 and a beta of 1.02. XPLR Infrastructure, LP has a one year low of $7.53 and a one year high of $11.43.

XPLR Infrastructure (NYSE:XIFR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The solar energy provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.87. The business had revenue of $249.00 million for the quarter. XPLR Infrastructure had a positive return on equity of 1.52% and a negative net margin of 2.27%.The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XPLR Infrastructure, LP will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

XPLR Infrastructure LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America and natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

