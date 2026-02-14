Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Workspace Group Plc (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 401.44 and traded as high as GBX 419. Workspace Group shares last traded at GBX 413.97, with a volume of 7,278,617 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WKP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 520 to GBX 480 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Workspace Group from GBX 516 to GBX 490 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 487 price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 489.25.

Workspace Group Stock Up 0.1%

The company has a market capitalization of £796.01 million, a PE ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 404.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 401.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.43.

Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 19th. The company reported GBX (37) EPS for the quarter. Workspace Group had a negative return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 104.45%. On average, analysts anticipate that Workspace Group Plc will post 36.7630058 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Rosie Shapland acquired 9,000 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 383 per share, with a total value of £34,470. Also, insider David Stevenson acquired 1,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 377 per share, for a total transaction of £4,976.40. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,410 shares of company stock worth $5,441,572. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

About Workspace Group

Workspace is London's leading owner and operator of flexible workspace, currently managing 4.7 million sq. ft. of sustainable space at 79 locations in London and the South East. We are home to some 4,000 of London's fastest growing and established brands from a diverse range of sectors. Our purpose, to give businesses the freedom to grow, is based on the belief that in the right space, teams can achieve more. That in environments they tailor themselves, free from constraint and compromise, teams are best able to collaborate, build their culture and realise their potential.

