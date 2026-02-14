WJ Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 5,617 iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF $IJS

WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 305,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fortress Financial Group LLC now owns 60,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Columbia Bank now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 102,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $361,000. 71.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $124.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $82.10 and a 52-week high of $127.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.