WJ Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 35,595 Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 35,595 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.0% of WJ Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 1.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,219,481 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $6,092,253,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070,609 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,848,863 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,518,195,000 after buying an additional 599,152 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,162,802,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 3.1% in the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 22,635,179 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $665,474,000 after acquiring an additional 670,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,949,329 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $645,310,000 after acquiring an additional 603,197 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $169,503.34. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 201,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,097.96. This trade represents a 2.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Patrick Michels sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 139,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,182,840. The trade was a 12.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,498 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,515. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 1.9%

KMI stock opened at $32.30 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.94 and a 12 month high of $32.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average is $27.53. The company has a market capitalization of $71.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd will be issued a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company’s assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan’s operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

