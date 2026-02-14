WJ Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

WJ Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $483,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in GE Vernova by 537.5% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in GE Vernova by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $31,000.

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV stock opened at $801.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.67. GE Vernova Inc. has a 1-year low of $252.25 and a 1-year high of $846.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $689.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $635.49.

GE Vernova Increases Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $10.40. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 46.91% and a net margin of 12.83%.The company had revenue of $10.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.21 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. This is a positive change from GE Vernova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 5th. GE Vernova’s payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GEV. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $708.00 to $779.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Weiss Ratings raised GE Vernova from a “hold (c)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird set a $923.00 price objective on GE Vernova and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on GE Vernova from $717.00 to $831.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $788.24.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Featured Articles

