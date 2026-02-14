WJ Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $557,000 Investment in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

WJ Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Access Investment Management LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $231.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $223.56 and its 200 day moving average is $220.64. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $164.39 and a one year high of $244.81. The firm has a market cap of $409.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.35.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 6.91% and a negative return on equity of 4,184.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Positive Sentiment: Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. AbbVie Achieves Record Net Sales

Record sales, earnings beat and firm guidance support outlook — AbbVie reported stronger-than-expected revenue and EPS, posted record net sales and provided FY‑2026 EPS guidance that sits above consensus, all of which underpin near-term revenue visibility and the stock’s rally. Positive Sentiment: Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Ventral Hernia Trial Update

Clinical progress — AbbVie advanced a toxin‑based therapy in a Phase 2 ventral hernia trial, which could add a new growth vector if later‑stage data are positive. This is incremental pipeline upside beyond core immunology franchises. Positive Sentiment: Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Rinvoq Study Wraps Up

Rinvoq real‑world / post‑marketing data — Completion of a Korean post‑market study adds supportive real‑world evidence for Rinvoq adoption in immunology, reinforcing growth expectations in that franchise. Neutral Sentiment: Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Piper Sandler Presentation Transcript

Investor and conference coverage — Management presented at a Piper Sandler immunology symposium (transcript available); useful for detail on novel targets but no immediate market-moving data were released. Negative Sentiment: Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. AbbVie Sues US Health Agency

Medicare pricing legal risk — AbbVie filed suit challenging HHS/CMS’s selection of Botox for Medicare drug‑price negotiations under the Inflation Reduction Act. If Botox remains subject to negotiated price controls, that could materially pressure sales and margins for that product; the lawsuit introduces legal and policy uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Analyst pushback — Evercore ISI trimmed its price target modestly (and some firms adjusted expectations), signaling that consensus 2026–27 estimates still face scrutiny despite solid results. That caps some near‑term upside and may limit multiple expansion. Evercore ISI Cuts PT

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABBV. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $269.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Evercore reduced their price objective on AbbVie from $232.00 to $228.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Scotiabank started coverage on AbbVie in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.00.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

