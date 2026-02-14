WJ Financial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,357 Vanguard Information Technology ETF $VGT

WJ Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of WJ Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 80.9% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,147 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $61,288,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $730.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $754.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $741.52. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $451.00 and a 12-month high of $806.99.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in three areas: technology software and services, including companies that develop software in various fields (such as the Internet, applications, systems, databases, and/or home entertainment), and companies that provide information technology consulting and services, data processing, and outsourced services; technology hardware and equipment, including manufacturers and distributors of communications equipment, computers and peripherals and electronic equipment, and semiconductors and semiconductor equipment manufacturers.

