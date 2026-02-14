WJ Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

WJ Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 36,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,262,000. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 3.2% of WJ Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 409.3% in the first quarter. Capstone Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 50,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,629,000 after purchasing an additional 40,863 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.6% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 108,218 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 5,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5%

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $83.29 and a 52-week high of $94.09. The firm has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $87.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.3319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.4%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years. The Underlying Index includes all publicly-issued the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of greater than or equal to 20 years.

