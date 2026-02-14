WJ Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB

WJ Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VB. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,253,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,747,476,000 after purchasing an additional 165,916 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,176,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,580,000 after acquiring an additional 215,390 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,551,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,645,000 after acquiring an additional 540,546 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,388,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,017,000 after acquiring an additional 129,418 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,342,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,795,000 after purchasing an additional 173,325 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $276.30 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $281.47. The stock has a market cap of $73.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $268.55 and a 200-day moving average of $257.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

