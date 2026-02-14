WJ Financial Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in GE Aerospace $GE

WJ Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $719,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GE. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 81.1% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GE Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its position in GE Aerospace by 1,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Aerospace by 147.2% in the third quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 3,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.51, for a total value of $927,222.85. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 10,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,233,212.33. The trade was a 22.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Amy L. Gowder sold 4,000 shares of GE Aerospace stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.73, for a total transaction of $1,222,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 16,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,055,245.55. The trade was a 19.48% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,398 shares of company stock worth $13,837,171. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Monday, October 27th. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $305.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GE Aerospace from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of GE Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Aerospace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE

GE Aerospace Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE GE opened at $315.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $309.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $297.03. GE Aerospace has a 12 month low of $159.36 and a 12 month high of $332.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $330.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.40.

GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.14. GE Aerospace had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 35.52%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. GE Aerospace’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.400 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE Aerospace Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from GE Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.69%.

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (NYSE: GE) is the aerospace business of General Electric, focused on the design, manufacture and support of aircraft engines, integrated propulsion systems and related aftermarket services. The company serves commercial airlines, airframers, business and general aviation operators, and defense customers, providing propulsion solutions for a broad range of aircraft types from single‑aisle airliners to widebody and military platforms.

Its product portfolio includes a family of commercial and military jet engines as well as spare parts, components and systems engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.