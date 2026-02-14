Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF) Short Interest Update

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 27,548 shares, a decrease of 26.7% from the January 15th total of 37,561 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 69,660 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 69,660 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $7.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $7.82.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.034 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

About Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MHF. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 68.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 113.9% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income exempt from federal income taxes. The fund primarily invests in U.S. municipal securities, with an emphasis on high-yield bonds issued by state and local governments, authorities and agencies. Its portfolio may include general obligation bonds, revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, insured securities and variable-rate instruments, with the goal of delivering attractive tax-advantaged yields for shareholders.

The fund is managed by Western Asset Management Company, LP, a global fixed-income specialist and subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc Western Asset’s investment team employs a disciplined, research-driven approach, combining top-down macroeconomic analysis with bottom-up credit research to identify opportunities across the municipal bond market.

