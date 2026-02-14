Wedbush Securities Inc. Purchases 5,554 Shares of iShares MBS ETF $MBB

Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 65.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,554 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 110,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,527,000 after acquiring an additional 4,553 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 84,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 17,664 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MBS ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 112,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,720,000 after purchasing an additional 19,843 shares in the last quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 631,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,064,000 after acquiring an additional 51,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ MBB opened at $96.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.10. iShares MBS ETF has a 1 year low of $90.84 and a 1 year high of $96.55.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3347 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%.

(Free Report)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), Federal National Mortgage Association (FNMA) and Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (FHLMC).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.