Wedbush Securities Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust $ECAT

Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) by 102.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,059 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,524 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust were worth $1,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECAT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 72.7% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 452,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,260,000 after purchasing an additional 190,270 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,304,000 after buying an additional 151,210 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 23.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 739,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,875,000 after buying an additional 141,566 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 59.6% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 226,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 84,461 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $746,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ECAT opened at $15.22 on Friday. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 12-month low of $13.35 and a 12-month high of $17.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.08.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.277 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 21.8%.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE: ECAT) is a closed-end management investment company sponsored by BlackRock, Inc The trust seeks to provide investors with a combination of current income and capital appreciation through a diversified portfolio of equity and fixed-income securities. ECAT’s investment strategy integrates environmental, social and governance (ESG) criteria into the selection process, targeting companies whose business practices align with sustainable outcomes while aiming to manage risk and enhance long-term returns.

The fund’s portfolio is constructed and managed by BlackRock Investment Management, LLC, leveraging the firm’s global research capabilities and proprietary ESG analytics.

