Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 117.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Corning Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. Corning had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 10.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Corning has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.660-0.700 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.

Corning News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Corning this week:

Insider Activity

In other Corning news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.

Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.

