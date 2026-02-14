Wedbush Securities Inc. Cuts Position in Corning Incorporated $GLW

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,271 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 4,945 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,705 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter worth about $729,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 9.3% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 64,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 5,522 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Corning by 117.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 65,235 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 35,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE GLW opened at $133.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.59. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $37.31 and a fifty-two week high of $136.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.47 billion, a PE ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.71.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.87%.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $130.00 price target on shares of Corning and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corning from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays set a $100.00 price objective on Corning in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.25.
- Positive Sentiment: Optical Communications strength: Corning generated roughly $6.3B in revenue from Optical Communications in 2025, up ~35% year‑over‑year — a core driver of revenue and margin upside. GLW Rides on Solid Traction in Optical Communication
- Positive Sentiment: Major commercial win with Meta: Disclosure of a multi‑billion dollar (reported ~ $6B) Meta AI fiber contract and stronger 2025 results are the headline catalysts lifting demand expectations for Corning’s fiber business. Corning Is Up After Strong 2025 Results And $6 Billion Meta AI Fiber Deal
- Positive Sentiment: AI infrastructure momentum and analyst support: Market commentators and fund flows into AI‑infrastructure names have amplified GLW’s rally; several analysts have raised targets or reiterated buy/outperform views. AI Deals Drives Corning (GLW) Shares Up 50% In 2026
- Positive Sentiment: Dividend affirmed: Corning declared a quarterly dividend of $0.28 (payable Mar 30; record Feb 27), which supports cash-return expectations as AI/telecom revenues ramp. Corning Announces Quarterly Dividend
- Neutral Sentiment: Valuation and consensus: Analyst coverage is constructive (consensus = Moderate Buy), but GLW’s PE and forward multiples now price significant growth — important when sizing positions. GLW Profile & Analyst Coverage
- Negative Sentiment: Insider selling flagged: Multiple Form 4 filings show sizable sales by senior executives (COO Avery Nelson III, EVP Lewis Steverson, VP John Zhang). Those transactions have triggered short‑term selling headlines. Nelson Form 4 Steverson Form 4 Zhang Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: Short‑term profit‑taking: Financial press pointed to insider sales as a reason for intraday weakness following the rally, even as fundamentals remain strong. Corning Trading Down After Insider Selling
In other Corning news, SVP Li Fang sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.51, for a total value of $1,112,057.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Eric S. Musser sold 15,000 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.25, for a total value of $1,953,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 4,926 shares in the company, valued at $641,611.50. This trade represents a 75.28% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 95,687 shares of company stock worth $11,249,008 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
Corning Incorporated is a global manufacturer specializing in specialty glass, ceramics and related materials and technologies. Headquartered in Corning, New York, the company supplies engineered materials and components used across multiple industries, including consumer electronics, telecommunications, automotive emissions control, pharmaceutical and life sciences, and industrial and scientific applications. Corning emphasizes materials science and precision manufacturing to develop durable, high-performance glass and ceramic products.
Key product lines include specialty display glass used by television and mobile-device manufacturers, cover glass marketed under well-known trade names for smartphones and tablets, and optical fiber and cable and related hardware for telecommunications networks.
