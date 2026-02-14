Wedbush Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Stock

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $149.00 to $151.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.66% from the company’s current price.

NBIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $146.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $179.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.42.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $124.12 on Thursday. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $84.23 and a one year high of $160.18. The stock has a market cap of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.40.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.48). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 16.73%.The company had revenue of $805.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $804.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 4,376 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.65, for a total value of $698,628.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 43,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,608.25. This trade represents a 9.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.37, for a total transaction of $2,150,550.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 7,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,339.16. The trade was a 67.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,966 shares of company stock valued at $8,625,166. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,566,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,693,000 after purchasing an additional 32,190 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,019,000 after purchasing an additional 468,405 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 83.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,773,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,633 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,059,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,342,000 after buying an additional 34,457 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,248,000 after buying an additional 88,522 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and raised some price targets (Citigroup to $204, Bank of America reiterated Buy with a $190 target, Needham nudged to $185), signaling continued confidence in Ingrezza durability and pipeline upside. Analyst moves (Benzinga / TipRanks)

Multiple analysts reiterated Buy/Outperform ratings and raised some price targets (Citigroup to $204, Bank of America reiterated Buy with a $190 target, Needham nudged to $185), signaling continued confidence in Ingrezza durability and pipeline upside. Positive Sentiment: Q4 revenue grew strongly (~28% YoY to ~$805.5M) and company commentary highlighted Ingrezza sales growth and emerging uptake of pipeline assets — supports longer-term revenue trajectory. Earnings highlights (Yahoo)

Q4 revenue grew strongly (~28% YoY to ~$805.5M) and company commentary highlighted Ingrezza sales growth and emerging uptake of pipeline assets — supports longer-term revenue trajectory. Neutral Sentiment: Deeper analysis pieces discuss growth beyond Ingrezza and portfolio opportunities that could drive medium-term upside but caution that 2026 may be less eventful. Useful for investors assessing longer-horizon thesis. Seeking Alpha: Growth Beyond Ingrezza

Deeper analysis pieces discuss growth beyond Ingrezza and portfolio opportunities that could drive medium-term upside but caution that 2026 may be less eventful. Useful for investors assessing longer-horizon thesis. Neutral Sentiment: Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and analyst note compilations are available for investors wanting primary commentary on guidance, expense cadence, and pipeline timelines. Review for detail before trading on headlines. Earnings transcripts & summaries

Full Q4 earnings call transcripts and analyst note compilations are available for investors wanting primary commentary on guidance, expense cadence, and pipeline timelines. Review for detail before trading on headlines. Negative Sentiment: EPS missed expectations (Q4 EPS ~$1.88 vs. several consensus figures higher), and management issued cautious 2026 guidance — the combination sparked downside pressure and short-term uncertainty. Zacks: Q4 EPS lag

EPS missed expectations (Q4 EPS ~$1.88 vs. several consensus figures higher), and management issued cautious 2026 guidance — the combination sparked downside pressure and short-term uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: Some firms trimmed price targets or downgraded to Market Perform (BMO to $140; RBC and Wells Fargo trimmed targets though keeping Outperform/Overweight designations), reflecting more cautious near-term outlooks. Price target changes (Benzinga)

Some firms trimmed price targets or downgraded to Market Perform (BMO to $140; RBC and Wells Fargo trimmed targets though keeping Outperform/Overweight designations), reflecting more cautious near-term outlooks. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary highlights the stock’s sharp pullback after guidance and the EPS miss — articles explaining recent 8%+ decline underscore the sentiment risk if sales or cost pressures persist. AAII: Why NBIX is down

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ: NBIX) is a biopharmaceutical company based in San Diego, California, focused on developing treatments for neurological, endocrine and neuropsychiatric disorders. Since its founding in 1992, the company has pursued a research‐driven strategy aimed at addressing unmet medical needs in movement disorders, reproductive health and central nervous system conditions. Neurocrine’s operations encompass drug discovery, clinical development and commercialization activities.

The company’s lead marketed product, Ingrezza™ (valbenazine), is indicated for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia, a movement disorder associated with long-term antipsychotic use.

