Wealthfront Advisers LLC Trims Stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. $STLD

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lowered its position in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,847 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in Steel Dynamics by 24.8% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 8,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $544,000. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 45,910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 69.5% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan increased its position in shares of Steel Dynamics by 202.1% in the third quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan now owns 6,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $952,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $191.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $178.05 and its 200 day moving average is $155.04. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $208.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.10. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on STLD. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. UBS Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on Steel Dynamics and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.00.

Steel Dynamics Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc is a U.S.-based, diversified steel producer and metals recycler that operates an integrated network of mini-mills, finishing lines and fabrication facilities. Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Fort Wayne, Indiana, the company manufactures a broad range of steel products and provides downstream processing, coating and fabrication services to industrial customers. Its operations combine steelmaking using electric-arc furnaces with extensive metals recycling capabilities, allowing Steel Dynamics to convert scrap ferrous and nonferrous materials into finished steel products.

The company’s product portfolio includes flat-rolled steel (coiled and sheet products), structural steel and fabricated components, along with coated and painted steel used in consumer, industrial and construction applications.

