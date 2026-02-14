Wealthfront Advisers LLC Reduces Stock Position in Genuine Parts Company $GPC

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,148 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,443 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 549,830 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $76,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,820 shares during the period. Synergy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 272.7% in the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 108,028 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,706,000 after purchasing an additional 79,044 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,323,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 79,557 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,651,000 after buying an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 34,368 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $147.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.74. Genuine Parts Company has a 1 year low of $104.01 and a 1 year high of $151.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 5th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.91%.

GPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Genuine Parts from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $146.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Genuine Parts

About Genuine Parts

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company (NYSE: GPC) is a global distributor of automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and business products with a history dating back to 1928. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company operates a broad distribution network and retail presence serving repair shops, independent retailers, industrial customers and commercial accounts. Its business model centers on stocking and delivering a wide range of parts and supplies to support aftermarket and maintenance needs across multiple end markets.

Genuine Parts conducts its operations through several well-known operating groups and subsidiaries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.