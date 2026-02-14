Wealthfront Advisers LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Public Storage $PSA

Wealthfront Advisers LLC lessened its position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $2,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter worth $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 111.1% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 60.6% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 106 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Key Stories Impacting Public Storage

Here are the key news stories impacting Public Storage this week:

Public Storage Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $300.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $282.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.54 and a 12 month high of $322.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.01.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on Public Storage from $329.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Wolfe Research lowered Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Public Storage from $293.00 to $276.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating and twelve have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.63.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Public Storage

About Public Storage

(Free Report)

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.