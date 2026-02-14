Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stock Holdings in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $10,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ARES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 100.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 190 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Ares Management by 182.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 421 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 708.2% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 50.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARES has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Ares Management in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Ares Management from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Monday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Ares Management from $189.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Ares Management from $188.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ashish Bhutani acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.61 per share, with a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 34,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,313,729.31. This trade represents a 41.54% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 186,197 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $28,441,591.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 290,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,449,791.75. This trade represents a 39.02% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 590,000 shares of company stock valued at $90,653,808 over the last 90 days. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $133.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of 79.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management Corporation has a twelve month low of $110.63 and a twelve month high of $195.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 19.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Ares Management Corporation will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. Ares Management’s payout ratio is presently 265.09%.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE: ARES) is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

