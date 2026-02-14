Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 12,800 Shares of Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 8.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 856.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,097 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Ventas by 46.8% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 36,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after buying an additional 11,739 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its position in Ventas by 130.4% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 21,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 12,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ventas by 1.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday. Argus set a $88.00 price objective on Ventas in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $90.00 target price on Ventas in a report on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ventas has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.87.

NYSE VTR opened at $85.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 157.68, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Ventas, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $87.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.81.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.74). Ventas had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of ($1,229.71) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.780-3.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Ventas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 385.19%.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 41,294 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total value of $3,262,638.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,145,695 shares in the company, valued at $90,521,361.95. The trade was a 3.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter J. Bulgarelli sold 2,771 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $221,707.71. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 108,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,698,447.17. The trade was a 2.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 132,400 shares of company stock worth $10,594,242 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas’ business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

