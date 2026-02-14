Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Short Interest Down 37.7% in January

Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 124,171 shares, a decrease of 37.7% from the January 15th total of 199,275 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 236,012 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $290.39. The company had a trading volume of 176,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,430. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $298.61. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $289.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.28.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Health Care ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VHT. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Proathlete Wealth Management LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the second quarter valued at about $33,000.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

