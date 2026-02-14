Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 358,649 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 364,401 shares.The stock last traded at $50.4110 and had previously closed at $50.27.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $47.41 and a 200-day moving average of $47.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 30.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

