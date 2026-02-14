United Parcel Service Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:UPS)

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 1,506,016 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,818% compared to the typical volume of 51,606 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on UPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on UPS

Key Headlines Impacting United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.9%

Here are the key news stories impacting United Parcel Service this week:

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $1.08 on Friday, hitting $119.15. 4,969,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,038,379. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market cap of $101.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $123.70.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $24.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 38.30%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.5%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Parcel Service

In other news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 25,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.15, for a total transaction of $2,655,236.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 95.9% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 332,983 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,611,000 after purchasing an additional 163,000 shares during the period. BLVD Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,479,000. Strategic Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,885,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.6% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 94,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 12,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 16.8% during the second quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 1,130,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $114,118,000 after buying an additional 162,364 shares during the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service (NYSE: UPS) is a global package delivery and supply chain management company that provides a broad range of transportation, logistics and e-commerce services. Its core business centers on small-package delivery and last-mile distribution for business and individual customers, supported by a network of ground transportation, air cargo operations (UPS Airlines) and sorting facilities. In addition to parcel delivery, UPS offers freight transportation, contract logistics, warehousing, customs brokerage and reverse-logistics solutions designed to support domestic and international commerce.

The company traces its roots to 1907 when it began as a small messenger service in the United States and later evolved into the United Parcel Service.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.