U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF (NYSEARCA:SEA – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.08 and traded as high as $16.53. U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF shares last traded at $16.06, with a volume of 9,147 shares traded.

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $12.12 million, a PE ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.10 and a 200 day moving average of $14.77.

Get U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF alerts:

U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th were paid a dividend of $0.9609 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 669.0%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 24th.

Institutional Trading of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

About U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF ( NYSEARCA:SEA Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $193,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC owned approximately 2.26% of U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Guggenheim Shipping ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of Delta Global Shipping Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of companies listed on global developed market exchanges and consists of companies within the maritime shipping industry. The index provider, Delta Global Indices, LLC, defines the shipping industry to include companies within the business segments of the maritime shipping industry, such as companies deriving revenue from the seaborne transport of dry bulk goods and the leasing and/or operating of tanker ships, container ships, specialty chemical ships and ships that transport liquid natural gas (LNG) or dry bulk goods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Sea to Sky Cargo ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.