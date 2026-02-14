Truffle Hound Capital LLC Purchases 200,000 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA $BBD

Truffle Hound Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,700,000 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Banco Bradesco accounts for 1.6% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BBD. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Banco Bradesco by 100.5% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Banco Bradesco during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 34.7% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 4,355 shares during the period. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco during the second quarter worth $62,000.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Banco Bradesco in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 1 year low of $1.93 and a 1 year high of $4.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The bank reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 10.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Banco Bradesco SA will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0036 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.69%.

About Banco Bradesco

(Free Report)

Banco Bradesco SA is a major Brazilian financial institution headquartered in Osasco, São Paulo. Founded in 1943 by Amador Aguiar, the bank has grown into one of Brazil’s largest private-sector banks, offering a full range of financial services to retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, corporate and institutional clients. It operates across the banking value chain, including deposit-taking, lending, payments, trade finance and treasury services, and it participates actively in Brazil’s retail and corporate credit markets.

The company’s product and service mix extends beyond traditional banking to include insurance, pension plans, asset management, leasing and credit card services, delivered through a combination of branches, automated teller machines and digital channels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.