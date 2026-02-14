Truffle Hound Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Whirlpool Corporation $WHR

Truffle Hound Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) by 100.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Whirlpool makes up about 0.9% of Truffle Hound Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Truffle Hound Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Whirlpool worth $3,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool by 129.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 50.0% in the second quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Whirlpool by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Whirlpool from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Zacks Research lowered shares of Whirlpool from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a “sell (d)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

NYSE:WHR opened at $88.55 on Friday. Whirlpool Corporation has a twelve month low of $65.35 and a twelve month high of $111.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $80.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.46.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 2.04%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.57 earnings per share. Whirlpool has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.000-7.000 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Whirlpool Corporation will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool Corporation is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of home appliances, with a product portfolio that spans major categories such as laundry, refrigeration, cooking, dishwashing and small electrics. Headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan, the company designs, produces and distributes its appliances through a network of wholly owned manufacturing facilities, joint ventures and third-party partners. Whirlpool serves both retail and professional markets, offering products under its flagship Whirlpool brand as well as several well-known names including Maytag, KitchenAid, JennAir, Amana, Brastemp and Consul.

In its laundry segment, Whirlpool provides top- and front-load washing machines, dryers and combination units designed to balance energy efficiency, capacity and convenience.

