TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.20 and traded as low as $5.62. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC shares last traded at $5.6840, with a volume of 334,883 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TPVG. Zacks Research upgraded shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Weiss Ratings upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Trading Down 0.8%

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $6.20. The firm has a market cap of $229.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.36.

In other TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC news, insider Sajal Srivastava acquired 23,799 shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $158,501.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 1,998,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,309,936.74. This represents a 1.21% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Labe bought 23,799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.66 per share, with a total value of $158,501.34. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 1,998,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,309,936.74. This represents a 1.21% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,071,300 shares of company stock worth $13,292,127. Company insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 53,793 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the fourth quarter worth $297,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 59,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 68,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921 shares in the last quarter. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Company Profile

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Inc is a closed-end management investment company externally managed by TriplePoint Capital LLC. The firm specializes in providing customized debt and equity financing to growth-stage, venture capital– and private equity–backed companies. Its financing solutions include senior secured loans, unitranche facilities, subordinated debt and selective equity co-investments tailored to support expansion, working capital needs and strategic initiatives.

Launched in September 2018 and listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol TPVG, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC leverages the deep industry expertise and established underwriting capabilities of TriplePoint Capital, a venture lender since 2003.

