Traders Buy Large Volume of Altria Group Call Options (NYSE:MO)

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 32,932 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 40% compared to the average daily volume of 23,453 call options.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Navalign LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in Altria Group by 400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Hughes Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. Hughes Financial Services LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $67.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. Altria Group has a one year low of $52.46 and a one year high of $68.60. The company has a market cap of $112.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.47.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 287.61% and a net margin of 29.84%.The business had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 1.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 26th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.3%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 103.16%.

MO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Altria Group from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Argus raised shares of Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Altria Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Altria Group, Inc (NYSE: MO) is a U.S.-based consumer goods company whose principal business is the manufacture and sale of tobacco products. Headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company’s operations are focused primarily on the U.S. market and include the production, marketing and distribution of cigarettes, smokeless tobacco and cigars. Its flagship cigarette franchise in the United States is sold through its operating subsidiaries and is among the most recognizable cigarette brands in the country.

Altria's principal operating businesses include Philip Morris USA (cigarettes), U.S.

