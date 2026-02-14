Townsquare Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Alphabet Inc. $GOOGL

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 16,895 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Townsquare Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $9,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 36.4% in the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 251 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth $53,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.18, for a total transaction of $10,893,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,179,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $730,481,906.96. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total value of $34,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 18,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,224,380. This trade represents a 0.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 2,067,086 shares of company stock valued at $105,184,255 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.64% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $305.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $349.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.19 and a 200 day moving average of $274.40.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The information services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $113.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 32.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is 7.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOGL. Truist Financial set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $354.00 price target on shares of Alphabet and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $415.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 target price (up previously from $315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-four have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.64.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc is the holding company created in 2015 to organize Google and a portfolio of businesses developing technologies beyond Google’s core internet services. Its principal operations are led by Google, which builds and operates consumer-facing products such as Google Search, YouTube, Android, Chrome, Gmail, Google Maps and Google Workspace, as well as advertising platforms (Google Ads and AdSense) that historically generate the majority of its revenue. Google also develops consumer hardware (Pixel phones, Nest smart-home devices, Chromecast) and developer and distribution platforms such as Google Play.

Beyond Google’s consumer and advertising businesses, Alphabet invests in enterprise and infrastructure offerings through Google Cloud, which provides cloud computing, data analytics and productivity services to businesses and institutions.

