Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) was downgraded by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Natl Bk Canada upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TD stock opened at $95.33 on Thursday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.93. The company has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $2,125,963,000. Canerector Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 11,028.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canerector Inc. now owns 22,256,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,779,367,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056,000 shares in the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $267,475,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,210,762 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,432,854,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,187,442 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,677,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

