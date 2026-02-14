Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to Hold Rating by Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lowered shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TD. Jefferies Financial Group cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James Financial upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Natl Bk Canada raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

Get Toronto Dominion Bank alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TD

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

NYSE TD opened at $95.33 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.93. The firm has a market cap of $159.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $99.04.

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 4th. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. Toronto Dominion Bank had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The company had revenue of $11.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Toronto Dominion Bank will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 9th were issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This is an increase from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is currently 37.37%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank by 112.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 317 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Toronto Dominion Bank in the third quarter worth $33,000. 52.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

(Get Free Report)

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD) is a Canadian multinational banking and financial services company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. Formed through the 1955 merger of the Bank of Toronto (founded 1855) and the Dominion Bank (founded 1869), TD is one of Canada’s largest banks and offers a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

TD’s core businesses include Canadian and U.S. personal and commercial banking, wealth management, wholesale banking and insurance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.