Toast (NYSE:TOST) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning,Zacks.com reports.

TOST has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $37.00 price target on Toast in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Toast from $47.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $35.00 price target on Toast in a research note on Friday. UBS Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Toast in a research note on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Toast from $60.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.18.

Shares of TOST stock opened at $27.24 on Friday. Toast has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $49.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $33.55 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.44 and a beta of 1.93.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.08). Toast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 5.56%.The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Toast will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toast declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, February 12th that allows the company to repurchase $0.00 in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, President Stephen Fredette sold 4,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total value of $167,293.08. Following the transaction, the president owned 910,606 shares in the company, valued at $31,306,634.28. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brian R. Elworthy sold 3,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.38, for a total transaction of $113,557.14. Following the sale, the general counsel directly owned 235,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,105,325.66. This trade represents a 1.38% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,856 shares of company stock valued at $3,540,449. 12.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TOST. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Toast by 1,555.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 16,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Toast by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $250,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Toast by 7.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Toast by 43.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Revenue and growth: Q4 revenue was $1.63B, up ~22% year-over-year and roughly in line with consensus, signaling sustained top-line momentum that supports longer‑term ARR expansion. Read More.

Revenue and growth: Q4 revenue was $1.63B, up ~22% year-over-year and roughly in line with consensus, signaling sustained top-line momentum that supports longer‑term ARR expansion. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support remains: Major firms (Citigroup and Needham) kept “Buy” ratings even after trimming targets, which can limit downside from negative headlines and signals continued institutional conviction. Read More. Read More.

Analyst support remains: Major firms (Citigroup and Needham) kept “Buy” ratings even after trimming targets, which can limit downside from negative headlines and signals continued institutional conviction. Read More. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Board authorizes buyback: The company announced a share-repurchase authorization; the report listed $0.00 in buyback dollars (no dollar amount disclosed), so the move signals intent but lacks immediate capital deployment details. Read More.

Board authorizes buyback: The company announced a share-repurchase authorization; the report listed $0.00 in buyback dollars (no dollar amount disclosed), so the move signals intent but lacks immediate capital deployment details. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary: Bullish analyst/guest pieces argue Toast’s ARR growth, margin expansion and industry position make it resilient amid sector pressures — helpful for sentiment but not new financial data. Read More.

Market commentary: Bullish analyst/guest pieces argue Toast’s ARR growth, margin expansion and industry position make it resilient amid sector pressures — helpful for sentiment but not new financial data. Read More. Negative Sentiment: EPS miss: Toast reported EPS below consensus ($0.16 reported vs. ~$0.24 expected per consensus), which is an earnings disappointment that likely pressured some short‑term investor sentiment. Read More.

EPS miss: Toast reported EPS below consensus ($0.16 reported vs. ~$0.24 expected per consensus), which is an earnings disappointment that likely pressured some short‑term investor sentiment. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Price target cuts: Citigroup cut its target from $51 to $42 and Needham trimmed theirs from $60 to $35 — reductions that reduce analyst-derived upside even though both maintained Buy ratings. Read More. Read More.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc (NYSE: TOST) is a technology company that builds a cloud-based platform for restaurants and other foodservice businesses. Headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, Toast offers integrated point-of-sale (POS) systems and a suite of software and hardware designed to streamline front-of-house and back-of-house operations. The company went public in 2021 and has positioned itself as a vertically integrated provider for the restaurant industry.

Toast’s product portfolio includes touchscreen POS terminals and handheld order-and-pay devices, kitchen display systems, and peripherals tailored for high-volume foodservice environments.

