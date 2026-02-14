Tiff Advisory Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,022 Visa Inc. $V

Tiff Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,022 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $3,421,000. Visa accounts for approximately 0.7% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bare Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Visa by 287.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 89 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 202.7% during the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Daiwa America upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Raymond James Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $408.00 price target (up from $398.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Daiwa Securities Group raised shares of Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $370.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.21.

Visa Stock Down 3.1%

V stock opened at $314.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $337.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $339.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $299.00 and a fifty-two week high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $570.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit-card processor reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.03. Visa had a net margin of 50.23% and a return on equity of 61.74%. The company had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 10th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.93, for a total transaction of $707,919.96. Following the sale, the insider owned 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,608,789.09. This trade represents a 7.60% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.18, for a total value of $3,661,152.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,641.18. This trade represents a 52.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world’s largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa’s network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa’s product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

