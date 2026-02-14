Tiff Advisory Services LLC Acquires 268,239 Shares of Permian Resources Corporation $PR

Tiff Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Permian Resources Corporation (NYSE:PR – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 268,239 shares during the quarter. Permian Resources accounts for about 3.9% of Tiff Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Tiff Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.18% of Permian Resources worth $18,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Permian Resources by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 23,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 0.6% in the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 141,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Permian Resources by 3.5% in the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 28,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in Permian Resources by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Permian Resources from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Permian Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Permian Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 15th. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Permian Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Permian Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.71.

In other news, EVP Guy M. Oliphint sold 172,904 shares of Permian Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total transaction of $2,356,681.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 616,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,405,389.29. The trade was a 21.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 467,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.63, for a total value of $6,375,091.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,010,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,768,153.68. This trade represents a 31.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,210,456 shares of company stock valued at $30,231,728. Corporate insiders own 6.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Permian Resources stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 0.77. Permian Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $17.38.

Permian Resources (NYSE: PR) is an independent exploration and production company focused on the acquisition, development and optimization of oil and natural gas assets in the Permian Basin. The company’s operations encompass all phases of upstream activity, including geological and geophysical analysis, drilling, completion and production. By employing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technologies, Permian Resources aims to efficiently unlock hydrocarbon reserves and deliver consistent production growth.

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Permian Resources concentrates its asset portfolio in the Delaware and Midland sub-basins of West Texas and southeastern New Mexico.

