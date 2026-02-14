Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 1,981,452 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,981,452 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 589,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,810,000 after purchasing an additional 12,234 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,646,000. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 442,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,126,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC now owns 3,588,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,548,000 after buying an additional 469,943 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthgarden F.S. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. Wealthgarden F.S. LLC now owns 112,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,634,000 after buying an additional 5,569 shares during the last quarter.

SCHG opened at $30.43 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.37 and a 1-year high of $33.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.29 and a 200-day moving average of $31.88.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization and that are classified as growth. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

