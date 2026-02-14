Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 18,950 Shares of Valvoline $VVV

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 33.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,950 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Bayforest Capital Ltd bought a new position in Valvoline in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valvoline in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 90.1% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline during the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Valvoline by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Valvoline Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of VVV opened at $38.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.14 and its 200 day moving average is $34.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.70. Valvoline has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $41.33.

Insider Activity at Valvoline

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $461.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.87 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 69.71%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Valvoline has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.600-1.700 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 3,200 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.88, for a total value of $102,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 17,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,961.88. The trade was a 15.65% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lori Ann Flees purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.82 per share, for a total transaction of $138,690.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 69,267 shares in the company, valued at $2,134,808.94. This trade represents a 6.95% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings downgraded Valvoline from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valvoline in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $40.00 price target on shares of Valvoline in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 19th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on Valvoline

About Valvoline

(Free Report)

Valvoline (NYSE: VVV) is a leading global producer and distributor of automotive and industrial lubricants. The company’s portfolio spans engine oils, gear oils, transmission fluids, greases, coolants and driveline products, all designed to help improve vehicle performance and longevity. Valvoline’s products are marketed under the Valvoline®, Valvoline NextGen® and Valvoline™ SynPower® brand names and are formulated to meet the stringent requirements of passenger cars, light trucks, heavy‐duty vehicles and off‐road applications.

In addition to its core lubricant business, Valvoline operates one of North America’s largest quick‐lubricant service networks through Valvoline Instant Oil Change℠ (VIOC).

See Also

