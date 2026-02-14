Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.43 Million in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF $PDBC

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 106,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDBC. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. grew its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Consultiva Wealth Management CORP. now owns 1,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 56.7% in the second quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF stock opened at $14.17 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a twelve month low of $12.02 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 383.0%.

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed. PDBC was launched on Nov 7, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

