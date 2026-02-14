Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Invests $1.35 Million in Kinetik Holdings Inc. $KNTK

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNTK – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 31,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,346,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Kinetik by 91.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. Rossby Financial LCC lifted its position in Kinetik by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 2,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Kinetik during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Kinetik by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Matthew Wall sold 8,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $291,392.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 554,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,998,304.90. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KNTK opened at $41.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of 98.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.73. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.33 and a 52 week high of $62.12.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Kinetik from $52.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho set a $48.00 price objective on Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Kinetik from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kinetik from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Kinetik (NYSE: KNTK) is a publicly listed midstream energy company focused on the development, operation and management of natural gas infrastructure across the United States. The company’s core business activities include the gathering, compression, processing, storage and transportation of natural gas, serving producers, utilities and industrial consumers. By integrating a suite of midstream services under a single platform, Kinetik aims to provide efficient, cost-effective and reliable solutions across the natural gas value chain.

The company was established in 2021 when assets were acquired from Talen Energy by a subsidiary of ArcLight Capital Partners, forming a comprehensive portfolio of pipelines, compression facilities and underground storage assets.

