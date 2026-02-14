Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $1.34 Million Stake in The Trade Desk $TTD

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 76.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,947 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trade Desk by 163.2% in the 3rd quarter. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Trade Desk by 175.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. 67.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTD opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.82 and its 200-day moving average is $45.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 29.67, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.10. The Trade Desk has a fifty-two week low of $25.64 and a fifty-two week high of $91.45.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 6th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TTD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Truist Financial set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $42.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $74.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Trade Desk currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.45.

The Trade Desk, Inc (NASDAQ: TTD) is a technology company that provides a demand-side platform (DSP) for programmatic digital advertising. Its platform enables advertisers, agencies and other buyers to plan, purchase and measure ad inventory across digital channels, including display, video, mobile, audio, native and connected TV. By centralizing real‑time bidding, audience targeting and inventory access, the company aims to help clients optimize media spend and reach audiences at scale across publishers and ad exchanges.

Founded in 2009 by Jeff Green and Dave Pickles, The Trade Desk grew from a focus on programmatic display into a global ad‑tech provider.

