Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $122.83 and last traded at $120.7450, with a volume of 10164 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $119.81.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on THO. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Thor Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Zacks Research raised Thor Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. UBS Group set a $97.00 target price on Thor Industries in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Thor Industries from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.20.

Thor Industries Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $110.35 and a 200 day moving average of $106.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.21, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 3rd. The RV manufacturer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.52. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 7.05%. The company had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Thor Industries has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.750-4.250 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Thor Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 5th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Thor Industries news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 4,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.84, for a total value of $524,474.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 104,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,955,877.56. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Thor Industries

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Thor Industries by 22.5% during the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 4,265,031 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $378,777,000 after buying an additional 782,114 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,050,494 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $313,201,000 after acquiring an additional 48,157 shares during the period. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL raised its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,674,398 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock worth $237,513,000 after acquiring an additional 225,997 shares during the period. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $255,482,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,581,876 shares of the RV manufacturer’s stock valued at $162,411,000 after purchasing an additional 48,466 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thor Industries

Thor Industries, Inc is a leading manufacturer of recreational vehicles (RVs) and related components for the leisure travel market. Through its family of well-known brands—such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone RV and Thor Motor Coach—the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of motorized and towable RVs, complemented by aftermarket parts and service solutions. Thor offers products that span travel trailers, fifth wheels, toy haulers and Class A, B and C motorhomes, addressing both entry-level and premium segments.

Founded in 1980 when Wade Thompson and Peter Orthwein acquired Airstream from Beatrice Foods, Thor Industries has grown organically and through strategic acquisitions to become one of the largest RV producers in the world.

Featured Articles

