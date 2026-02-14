The Andersons, Inc. (ANDE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on April 22nd

The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st.

Andersons has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. Andersons has a payout ratio of 27.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Andersons alerts:

Andersons Stock Performance

NASDAQ ANDE opened at $69.03 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.26 and a beta of 0.77. Andersons has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $70.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Andersons

The Andersons, Inc operates as a diversified agriculture company offering a broad range of products and services to farmers, retailers and industrial customers. Through its Grain Group, the company purchases, stores, merchandises and transports corn, soybeans and other commodities, while its Renewables Group produces ethanol and distillers grains at multiple plants in the U.S. The Rail Group provides locomotive leasing, railcar repair and related maintenance services, and the Horticulture Group supplies turf, specialty and horticultural products to landscaping professionals and consumer lawn and garden retailers.

Founded in 1947 and headquartered in Maumee, Ohio, The Andersons has grown from a regional grain elevator operator into an integrated agribusiness platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.