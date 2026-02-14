Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM Stake Lifted by Objectivity Squared LLC

Objectivity Squared LLC boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,581 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for approximately 0.8% of Objectivity Squared LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Objectivity Squared LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.8% in the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.1% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

TSM opened at $366.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $321.78 and its 200-day moving average is $288.42. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $380.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $14.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 36.18% and a net margin of 45.13%.The firm had revenue of $32.50 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 23.57%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TSM. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Argus upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group set a $330.00 price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, December 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $391.43.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

