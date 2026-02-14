T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA) Short Interest Update

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF (NYSEARCA:TSPA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,280 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 15th total of 59,147 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 118,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average daily volume of 118,121 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TSPA opened at $42.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.12. T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF has a one year low of $30.28 and a one year high of $43.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF by 2,895.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 719 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

About T. Rowe Price U.S. Equity Research ETF

The T. Rowe Price US Equity Research ETF (TSPA) is an exchange-traded fund. The ETF currently has 24.68m in AUM and 291 holdings. TSPA is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that seeks long-term capital growth by investing in US-listed companies selected and weighted similar to the S&P 500 Index The fund utilizes the T TSPA was launched on Jun 8, 2021 and is managed by T. Rowe Price.

