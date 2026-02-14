Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Short Interest Update

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 13,143,709 shares, a decrease of 27.1% from the January 15th total of 18,021,650 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,411,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,411,685 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Synchrony Financial News

Here are the key news stories impacting Synchrony Financial this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, December 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial from $86.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Barclays reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.11.

Insider Transactions at Synchrony Financial

In related news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 127,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,252,880. This represents a 20.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.32, for a total value of $289,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,346,350.08. This trade represents a 10.98% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 88,556 shares of company stock worth $6,419,730 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synchrony Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna purchased a new position in Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fideuram Asset Management Ireland dac acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 96.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF stock opened at $71.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Synchrony Financial has a 1 year low of $40.54 and a 1 year high of $88.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.82.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.16. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Synchrony Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Synchrony Financial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.100-9.500 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.92%.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial (NYSE: SYF) is a consumer financial services company that specializes in providing point-of-sale financing and private-label, co-branded and branded credit card programs. The company serves as a payments and lending partner to retailers, digital merchants and service providers, offering consumer financing solutions designed to drive customer engagement and sales. Synchrony also operates a direct bank that offers deposit products, including savings accounts and certificates of deposit, which support its funding and customer-facing product suite.

Its core product set includes private-label and co-branded credit cards, general-purpose credit cards, installment loan programs and promotional financing options that are integrated into merchants’ checkout experiences.

Featured Articles

