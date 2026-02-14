Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) Hits New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $97.00 and last traded at $95.02, with a volume of 278121 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $90.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. TD Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Synaptics in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Synaptics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.91.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.11.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The software maker reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $302.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.31 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 5.41% and a positive return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Synaptics has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.850-1.150 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $52,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 100,082 shares in the company, valued at $7,506,150. This represents a 0.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa Bodensteiner sold 7,182 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total transaction of $565,079.76. Following the sale, the insider owned 75,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,943,644.56. This represents a 8.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,906 shares of company stock worth $698,177. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Synaptics by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,529,713 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $446,241,000 after buying an additional 594,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 0.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,039,202 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $132,181,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synaptics by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,456 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,066,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,978,000 after purchasing an additional 19,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 544,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,243,000 after purchasing an additional 184,303 shares during the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Incorporated is a global developer and supplier of human interface solutions for computing, networking, communications, and entertainment devices. The company specializes in the design, development and integration of custom chips and software that enable intuitive, natural user interactions. Synaptics solutions support touch, display, audio and biometrics functions, facilitating seamless human-to-machine interfaces across a broad range of end markets.

Key product offerings include touch controllers for laptops and tablets, capacitive touchscreens and display drivers for mobile devices, fingerprint sensors and secure authentication modules, as well as advanced audio processing and voice enhancement technologies.

