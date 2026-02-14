SVB Wealth LLC Trims Position in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 255,505 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,005 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up about 4.5% of SVB Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $84,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 2nd quarter valued at about $18,579,549,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 483,442,939 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $133,261,046,000 after buying an additional 6,222,802 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC bought a new position in Broadcom in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,571,438,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 115.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,017,340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,658,680,000 after buying an additional 3,224,739 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 38,449,630 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,598,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,978,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.80, for a total value of $631,998.40. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 23,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,730,179.60. This represents a 7.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.12, for a total transaction of $10,413,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 210,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,094,099.76. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,101 shares of company stock valued at $283,804,325. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AVGO. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday, December 4th. Zacks Research raised Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Broadcom from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $420.00 target price on Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.87.

Key Headlines Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO opened at $325.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $343.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $340.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.10 and a 52-week high of $414.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.31, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 37.45% and a net margin of 36.20%.The firm had revenue of $18.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 22nd. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 54.62%.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO) is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company’s semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom’s portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

