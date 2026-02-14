Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.45 and traded as low as $10.14. Superior Group of Companies shares last traded at $10.40, with a volume of 31,596 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SGC. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

Superior Group of Companies Stock Down 0.2%

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.09 million, a PE ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.4%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 155.56%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Superior Group of Companies by 55.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,263 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Certior Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Superior Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.75% of the company’s stock.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Companies is a global developer and manufacturer of specialty packaging materials, including films, laminations and pressure-sensitive adhesives. Founded in 1969 and headquartered in Santa Fe Springs, California, the company combines advanced printing technologies with materials science expertise to deliver customized packaging solutions for industries such as food and beverage, healthcare, personal care and household products.

Through a network of manufacturing and distribution facilities across North America, Europe and Asia, Superior Group serves both multinational brand owners and regional producers.

Featured Articles

