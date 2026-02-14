Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Trading Down 10.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) were down 10.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.43 and last traded at $18.4720. Approximately 3,362,210 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 7,990,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.66.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RUN. Zacks Research lowered Sunrun from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sunrun from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Sunrun from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Sunrun from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 2.36.

In other Sunrun news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 50,000 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $929,500.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 651,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,105,343.25. The trade was a 7.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Powell sold 8,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $155,821.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 864,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,396,038.80. This represents a 1.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 518,800 shares of company stock worth $9,903,520. Insiders own 3.37% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 156.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,449 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Sunrun by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,519 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun, Inc (NASDAQ: RUN) is a leading provider of residential solar energy systems in the United States. The company designs, installs and maintains rooftop solar panels and battery storage solutions for homeowners under flexible financing arrangements. Customers can choose from leasing, power purchase agreements or solar ownership models, all of which are supported by Sunrun’s network of installation partners and service technicians. Sunrun also offers integrated home energy management services, including its Brightbox battery storage product, which enables customers to store solar energy for use during peak hours or power outages.

Founded in 2007 by Lynn Jurich, Ed Fenster and Nat Kreamer, Sunrun is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

